Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 485,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 130,202 shares during the last quarter. Rareview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 683,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,349 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,493,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

EDD opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

