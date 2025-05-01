Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 61,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 372,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,687,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,611 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 671,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 181,711 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,603 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,692,792.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 244,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,685.07. This trade represents a 14.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,020,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,066.84. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,512 shares of company stock worth $6,497,710. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

