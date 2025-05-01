Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.91. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.36%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

