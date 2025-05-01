Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

MOO stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $575.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.89. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $76.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.