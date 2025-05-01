Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,066 Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,066 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 385.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth approximately $741,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Limbach by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,600 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,778. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LMB. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Limbach Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $95.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.37 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Limbach Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Stories

