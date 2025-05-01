Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,678 QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 48,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 64.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 106,642 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 21,147 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $49.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

