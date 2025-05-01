Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 53,318 FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.84% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,179 shares in the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $208.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.