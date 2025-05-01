Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 54,225 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $268.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 642.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $141,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,025.12. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

