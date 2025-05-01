Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 67,035 Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Amalgamated Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $79.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.78 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $45,502.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,196,440.74. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $101,168.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,194.50. The trade was a 22.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,253 shares of company stock valued at $905,433. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

