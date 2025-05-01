Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 69,467 Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.43% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,146,000. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,572,000 after purchasing an additional 104,403 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GMOM stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

