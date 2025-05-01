Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 99,330 Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 574.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 149,126 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 148,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 897,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,090. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 32,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $612,231.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,651,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,679,038.40. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AESI stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

