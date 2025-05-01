Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $2.21 Million Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 43,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAPR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $886,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,209,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS NAPR opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.51. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

