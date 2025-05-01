Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $2.22 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 781.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors stock opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.14 and a 52-week high of $86.13.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.