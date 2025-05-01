Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,125,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYM stock opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.51. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $115.07 and a 12 month high of $153.55. The company has a market cap of $483.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

