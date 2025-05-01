Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 599,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kosmos Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,586,000 after buying an additional 5,906,210 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,499 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,394 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,556,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,032,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 962,057 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In related news, SVP Christopher James Ball sold 84,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $264,881.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,639,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,566. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 138,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $432,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,959,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,352,080. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 8.7 %

NYSE:KOS opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $728.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $397.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOS. Benchmark downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

