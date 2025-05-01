Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 249,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,553,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 736,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 373,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $479.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.