Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:REED opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. Analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

