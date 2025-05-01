Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $610.86, but opened at $561.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $558.22, with a volume of 229,725 shares trading hands.
The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after buying an additional 1,390,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,940,000 after buying an additional 155,369 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,543,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after buying an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,864,000 after acquiring an additional 149,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $717.21.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
