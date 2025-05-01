Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $610.86, but opened at $561.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $558.22, with a volume of 229,725 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,051.00 to $943.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.20.

View Our Latest Report on REGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after buying an additional 1,390,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,940,000 after buying an additional 155,369 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,543,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after buying an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,864,000 after acquiring an additional 149,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $717.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.