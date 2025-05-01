Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 97,154 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSSS. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Research Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Research Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 118,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 36.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 63,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a P/E ratio of -18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Research Solutions, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

