Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 10,400 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $96.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.49. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $112.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

