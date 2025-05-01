Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 188,600 Shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) by 785.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lightbridge were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTBR opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. Lightbridge Co. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $187.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $437,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,239.94. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Larry Goldman sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $257,889.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,181. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

