Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 41,450 Shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Bancorp were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 188.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PBFS stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $290.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Pioneer Bancorp Profile

Pioneer Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 16.26%.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.