Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Modiv Industrial were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.91 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is 468.00%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

