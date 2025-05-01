Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $575.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.10. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.03 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.03 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

