Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 373,049 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 561.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 343,613 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Saturday, April 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

BW opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.07 million.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.