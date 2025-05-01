Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 962,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,659 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 127,513 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 104.85% and a negative net margin of 782.86%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

