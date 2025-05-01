Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 594,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. On average, analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

