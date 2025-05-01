Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Meridian were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meridian by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Meridian Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $152.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Meridian Announces Dividend

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 million. Meridian had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRBK shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Meridian from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meridian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

