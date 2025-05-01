Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Bank were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Bank by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $281.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.76. First Bank has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

First Bank Announces Dividend

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). First Bank had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Bank from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

