Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $921,000 Holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 16.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

