Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 112.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 56,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hilltop by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hilltop by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.