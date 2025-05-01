Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $987,000 Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

QQQE stock opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.88. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $97.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

