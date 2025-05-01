Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 614,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 253,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 70,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 93,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Bancorp

In related news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $468,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,000. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.54 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

