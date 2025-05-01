Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 484,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 834,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 433,682 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 86,350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 259.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 48,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $241.88 million, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UROY. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Uranium Royalty from $7.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Uranium Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Uranium Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

