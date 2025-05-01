Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.09 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.