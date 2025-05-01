Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palmer Square Capital BDC

In other Palmer Square Capital BDC news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,079.44. This trade represents a 10.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Up 0.9 %

Palmer Square Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSBD opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.60. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

