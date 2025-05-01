Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TITN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of TITN stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $383.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.27. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Northland Capmk raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer acquired 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 138,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,221.68. This trade represents a 2.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,182 shares of company stock valued at $439,661. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

