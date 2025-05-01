Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTCO. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

BTCO opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.49. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $108.26.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

