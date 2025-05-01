Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 17,400 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,786,000 after acquiring an additional 562,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,910,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 106,398 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 95,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,236.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 88,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $55.94 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $63.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

