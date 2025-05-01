Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 6,200 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average is $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

