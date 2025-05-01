Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCB stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.95. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $69.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.62 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,344.80. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale C. Fredston sold 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $62,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,186.36. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,381 shares of company stock worth $1,361,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

