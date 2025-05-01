Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $209.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.41. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

MBCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Middlefield Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

