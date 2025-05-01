Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 37,800 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Kirby by 112.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kirby by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after buying an additional 30,713 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Kirby by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

KEX stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

