Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 700 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,033 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 257.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RGC Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RGC Resources by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGC Resources Price Performance

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. RGC Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $215.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.31.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

