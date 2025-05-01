Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 3.8 %

JOBY opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,673,338.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,661,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,464,387.90. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $51,289.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,910.68. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,002,161 shares of company stock worth $6,781,863. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

JOBY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

