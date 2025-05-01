Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,264,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,389,000 after purchasing an additional 974,609 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,413,000 after purchasing an additional 412,080 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $71.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

