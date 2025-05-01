Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PFS Q2 Earnings

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.86 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

PFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 39.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 283,879 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 88,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,026,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

