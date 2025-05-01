Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cinemark Q2 Earnings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.07. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 152,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 18.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,505,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,408,000 after acquiring an additional 109,179 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

