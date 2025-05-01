Research Analysts Set Expectations for Exelixis Q1 Earnings

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a report released on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,561.28. This trade represents a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 341,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,231,886.40. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
