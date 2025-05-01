Research Analysts Set Expectations for Exelixis Q1 Earnings

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a report released on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXEL. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,561.28. This trade represents a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 341,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,231,886.40. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

