Reviewing Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) & Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Silo Pharma and Marinus Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silo Pharma and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 7 2 1 2.40

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.79, suggesting a potential upside of 771.56%. Given Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marinus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma -5,255.05% -61.38% -47.49% Marinus Pharmaceuticals -446.48% -7,831.35% -120.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Silo Pharma and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.6% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Silo Pharma has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silo Pharma and Marinus Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma $72,102.00 46.64 -$3.70 million ($1.22) -0.61 Marinus Pharmaceuticals $30.99 million 0.98 -$141.40 million ($2.47) -0.22

Silo Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marinus Pharmaceuticals. Silo Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marinus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals beats Silo Pharma on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc. operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems. The company’s lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. It is also developing SP-26, a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. In addition, the company’s two preclinical programs comprise SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). The company’s research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with Columbia University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings. The company's ZTALMY product candidate acts at synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, a target for its anti-seizure, antidepressant, and anxiolytic potential. It is developing ganaxolone for treating genetic epilepsy disorders, such as PCDH19-related epilepsy, and tuberous sclerosis complex. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company and CyDex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration agreement with Orion Corporation and Tenacia Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

